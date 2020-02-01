Here’s another round of applause for individual and organizations doing great things in the community.
“Making your mark on the world is hard. If it were easy, everybody would do it.” Valdosta’s own Josh Harvey-Clemons read this quote from Barack Obama as he spoke to the crowd that gathered for the grand opening of the Copeland African American Museum. This quote not only summarizes Harvey-Clemons own journey, but the journey of every person represented within the museum. Harvey-Clemons is a Lowndes High School graduate who, after hitting a few bumps in the road, was drafted by the Washington Redskins. He still visits his family in Valdosta during the off season and was asked by Roy Copeland to be the guest speaker for the museum opening. Back in 1989, Cheryl Copeland decided to surprise her husband, Roy, with a pair of boxing gloves signed by Muhammed Ali, which sparked a few decades of memorabilia seeking and ended with an impressive collection. After their collection made its rounds to various universities, the Copelands decided to donate it to the Valdosta State University Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration in 2016. Dr. William Plumly took the ball from there, finding a spot for an appropriate museum inside Thaxton Hall, and Ashley Braswell, director of development, orchestrated the design of the space.
A South Georgia fundraiser has been dancing the past several years to the tune of more than $200,000 in scholarship funds. Valdosta State University theatre, dance and music personnel recently announced the participants in the annual Dancing with the Valdosta Stars. Stars partnered with dance experts are Alex Stephenson with Melissa Pihos; Briggs Smotherman with Sarah Arnett; Dr. Jarod Bailey with Ursula Trasorras; Dr. Cliff Thomas with Laura Avila; Keyara Hamilton with Devin Berry; Michele Corbitt with Joe Mason; Brigitte DeLoach with Daniel Lenox; Carla Holmes with Brandon Chandler. The event matches locally known folks with dance faculty and students as partners. It also matches the VSU Music Scholarship Alliance with VSU Theatre & Dance to raise scholarship funds for the university’s performing arts students.
Local artists will have an opportunity to show off their talents during the LOVE Downtown campaign. The “canvas” for the painting will be the green traffic box at the corner of North Ashley Street and Valley Street. Artists are asked to submit a small mural rendering to be considered for this project. Submitted artwork must be non-offensive, political or socially acceptable in nature. Artists can either be alone or a group and total compensation for the project will be $250, organizers said. Artists must supply their art materials but can collect a draw of not more than half of the compensation payment. The application deadline is Feb. 14 and jurying will take place the week of Feb. 16.
