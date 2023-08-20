Democratic elections work best when they are competitive.
We encourage informed residents to consider running for office.
The qualifying period for the Nov. 7 municipal election is this week. If you want to run for office, the qualifying period runs Aug. 21-23.
Valdosta City Council has five positions up for grabs: Mayor and Council Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. These seats are currently held by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Councilmembers Vivian Miller-Cody, Thomas B. McIntyre Sr., Tim Carroll and Ben Norton.
The Valdosta Board of Education will have three open seats for Districts 4, 5 and 6, currently held by Tyra Howard, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley.
The cities of Hahira, Remerton and Dasher will also be holding elections.
In Hahira, District 2 and 3 seats are up for election, currently held by Kenneth Davis and Mason Barfield.
Remerton will be electing a new mayor as well as two council seats, currently held by Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph, Bill Wetherington and Steve Koffler.
In Dasher, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for election, seats currently filled by Alvin Armstrong and Anita Armstrong.
Valdosta’s fee for mayor is $765 and district seats are $474.
Valdosta City School Board fees are $35.
Hahira district seat fees are $180 and Dasher post fees are $120.
Remerton’s fee for mayor is $222 and council seat fees are $185.
Qualifying fees must be paid by cash, money order or check, and must be paid between 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 23.
We are not saying incumbents need to be unseated but we are saying every election should be an election of ideas, not personalities and the best way to get ideas on the table is a competitive race where each candidate must make the case for election or reelection.
Perspective candidates can get qualifying paperwork, pay fees and qualify to get their names on the ballot at the elections office, located at 2808 N. Oak St.
Consider running for local office.
