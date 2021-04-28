We really don’t know what else to say.
But, we are going to try.
COVID-19 is not over.
Students in our school system are still being diagnosed and classmates are being quarantined. In fact, just the other day Valdosta City Schools quarantined 85 students. Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta State University also continue to see cases on campus.
People are still being hospitalized.
Unfortunately, some are still dying.
Yes, things have improved, and as more and more people are vaccinated, we can expect things will continue to improve.
Eventually, there will be a new normalcy.
We just aren’t quite there yet.
Tuesday, we learned about new guidance regarding the wearing of masks outdoors. The guidance says people who are fully vaccinated can safely go without a protective mask when they are outdoors and not in a large crowd.
While that is good news, what does it imply?
Clearly, it means even people who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors when not in their own homes with their own family.
It also means people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks both indoors and outdoors.
So many people have just decided they are sick and tired of mask wearing, and regardless of the recommendations, they are simply not going to wear one for the purpose of protecting the people around them.
Maybe people think it is over because they are not hearing as much about it, or perhaps we are just numb to the numbers, but the numbers are stark. There have been more than 32 million cases and more 586,000 deaths in the U.S. alone since the outbreak began.
We have gotten to a point that it seems the people who wear masks and who socially distance are going to continue to do so, and the people who don’t wear masks and don’t socially distance aren’t about to start now.
We implore you, once again, to reconsider.
It is not about politics.
It is not about proving a point.
It is not about personal liberty.
It is not about a mandate.
It is not about shutting down the economy.
It is not about an infringement of your rights.
It is all about putting the needs of others above your own and looking out for the health and wellbeing of your neighbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.