Rain poured and wind blew, yet not a single face looked dismayed. “Water is blessing, so we’re already ahead of the curve,” joked Lee McArthur, chairman of the board for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce. Dozens gathered at Miller Business Park to attend “The Blessing of the Grounds.” The ceremony celebrated the expansion of the CJB Applied Technologies, a company specializing in contract formulation and development in the agricultural market, with the construction of a new 8.4-acre standalone facility. The expansion will create 10 new jobs and bring $2.5 million of capital investment. The building will be completed May or June of 2020. Clinton Beeland, president and chief executive officer of CJB Applied Technologies and its sister company CJB Industries, expressed his excitement to remain and expand in Valdosta-Lowdnes County. “We’ve expanded our operation, so we can bring more chemists and business personnel to enhance our business,” Beeland said. “We need the facilities to attract people.”
South Georgia Medical Center Foundation donated $50,000 to the J.Y. Brooks Palliative Care Program at Hospice of South Georgia. Funds were given from the self-sustaining J.Y. and Louise Brooks Endowment Fund, invested within the SGMC Foundation, hospital officials said. The J.Y. Brooks Palliative Care Program is new and started at Hospice of South Georgia in July. Brooks came to appreciate hospice services in 1998, after Hospice of South Georgia served his late wife, Louise, SGMC officials said. “During Louise’s illness, he became a hospice volunteer,” they said. “After she passed away, his deep appreciation and respect for the care hospice gave resulted in a very generous gift to benefit future patients.” The home-based palliative care team is led by Emily DeCesare, NP-C, and Amanda Mason, LCSW. Dr. Thomas W. Hobby, MD, serves as the medical director for both Hospice of South Georgia and the J.Y. Brooks Palliative Care Program.
Joseph Brownlee, Georgia Power southwest regional director, presents a $3,000 check to Terri Jenkins, American Red Cross executive director, for hurricane relief. ‘The Red Cross of Georgia appreciates the support of Georgia Power in times of disaster,’ Jenkins said.
A South Georgia pharmacist earned national recognition recently. Chris Coleman of Chancy Drugs, Valdosta, earned second place, coordinators said. Something unusual happened at Pharmacy Compounding Centers of America International Seminar 2019 in Houston, according to organizers. The research and development team kicked off the first-ever PCCA Formulation Challenge. Compounders from across the country applied to participate in the competition. As part of their applications, they demonstrated their creative problem-solving abilities by submitting innovative formulas that their pharmacies had developed and successfully used to help patients. Only five teams of two were selected to compete in the event. Chris Coleman, PharmD, of Chancy Drugs in Valdosta was selected to participate in the competition and partnered with Omar Eliwa, RPh, of Wellopia Pharmacy in Thiensville, Wis., organizers said.
