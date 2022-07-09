We hate to write it but COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.
This past week, South Georgia Medical Center reported a return to double digit numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The number rose to 22 Thursday, the highest number of hospitalized virus-related patients since mid-March. SGMC reported 18 COVID-19 patients Friday.
This week, South Health District also reported a rise of coronavirus cases for its 10 South Georgia counties.
From June 2 to July 6, there were 1,900 new cases reported across the 10 counties served by the South Health District, health officials said in a statement. Those counties are Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner.
Lowndes County had the highest number of cases during the time period, with 968 new cases reported, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Lowndes has reported about 32,400 cases since the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.
“While we are not seeing the rate of increase that we have seen in previous surges, any increase is something to be taken extremely seriously,” said Dr. William Grow, M.D., FACP, district health director. “If you have not been vaccinated or are not up-to-date on your booster schedule, now is the perfect time.”
Health officials offer familiar warnings and encourage advice we all know but are well worth repeating with this uptick in COVID-19 cases.
In addition to vaccination, South Health District encourages everyone to practice other mitigation steps including social distancing when possible, hand washing, avoiding crowded settings and staying home if sick.
If experiencing any symptoms of illness, schedule a test through the local health department, hospital, private provider or pharmacy. If testing negative but still don't feel well, stay home until feeling better, health officials said.
"Whether it is COVID, the flu, a cold or 'just allergies,' if you are not feeling well, stay home," they added.
After the past two and a half years, we all know the advice by heart. But with the rise of cases, we should again make basic precautions part of our regular routine.
We're not suggesting shut-downs or lockdowns, or even a return to wearing masks, but rather we encourage people to use common sense and common courtesy for your health and the health of others.
