The community has every right to know why Valdosta’s popular high school football coach will not be returning next season.
We believe the school board should be totally transparent on the ouster of Coach Alan Rodemaker.
If this was about some incident that raised concerns, just say so.
If this was about wins and losses, tell the community.
Do not hide behind some cloak of executive session privilege to discuss personnel issues behind closed doors.
By this secrecy around the school board decision to not retain Rodemaker, all the board has done is create an environment of rumor and speculation.
If there are good reasons, tell the public and they will most likely understand.
If there are not good reasons and the board members who voted against retaining him as head football coach just wanted to make a change, then just let the public know.
This is a public position funded by public monies, and the public has every right to know.
This is also a high-profile position in our community and no matter how much elected officials might want to keep things quiet, people are going to talk, post and speculate.
The only way to end the speculation is to come clean and just tell the truth.
There may be perfectly good reasons for this decision but until the public hears the facts, there is no way to know if it was warranted or unwarranted.
It is incredible and beyond disappointing that the Valdosta Board of Education would make such a decision and conduct a vote in an open public session and not give a single word of explanation.
The people who voted to keep the coach owe the community every bit as much of an explanation as the people who voted against him.
Board members, you are elected to represent the people.
That representation should include the honest, open and candid sharing of information.
The odd thing is, that by being forthcoming — telling the reasons behind a “yes” vote or a “no” vote — board members might very well be able to garner public support, or a least understanding, but by this silence all that we are left with is finger pointing and accusatory posts, based on no actual facts.
As it stands, no one knows why either side voted the way it did.
Again, we believe the board as a whole and each board member individually, should explain this unexpected move to oust Coach Rod.
We might oppose the decision.
We might support it.
As it stands now, however, we just don’t know.
Come clean.
