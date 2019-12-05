Scott Matheson has shown a lot of class by not declaring victory in the race to be Valdosta’s next mayor.
He has shown respect for his opponent, J.D. Rice.
He has shown respect for the process.
He has shown respect for the people of Valdosta who did not vote for him.
The fact that only 123 votes separate Matheson and Rice makes it clear both men had a lot of support and, more importantly, their respective visions for the future of Valdosta resonated with the people of Valdosta.
Both men can hold their heads high.
It could happen, but it is not likely that all of the uncounted provisional ballots favor either candidate.
It is far more likely that provisional ballots will mirror early voting or Election Day voting.
Regardless of which candidate becomes the mayor-elect this Friday, neither will have a clear mandate.
The winner should immediately reach out to the other candidate and his constituents and commit to being the mayor for all of Valdosta.
Matheson has garnered 2,861 votes and leads Rice who received 2,738 votes
After a hotly contested, five-man race, and a quick runoff between the top vote-getters, we are down to just 123 votes.
The 130 provisional ballots and three mail-in ballots that remain will be counted 4 p.m. Friday at the board of elections office.
All votes must be counted.
The process will be open to the public.
On another note, congratulations to incumbent Ben Norton who appears to have defeated challenger Adrian Rivers in the Valdosta City Council at-large race.
Norton was gracious in his acceptance and said, “I want to thank the voters of Valdosta for the confidence they have for reelecting me as city councilman at-large. I will continue to strive to represent everyone to the best of my abilities.”
Of course, all results are unofficial until certified by the elections office, also expected this Friday.
The races for City Council and mayor have been pretty clean and candidates have been largely respectful to one another.
As a community, we can all feel good about that part of the process.
Voter turnout is another matter.
Rice and Matheson put on a full court press to get voters to the polls.
Still, only about 17 percent of registered voters bothered to cast a ballot.
Anyone who chose not to vote, really does not have any standing to criticize the outcome of the election.
Valdosta, we have to do better. We have to be better.
Local elections, local government, impact our lives far more than national politics and yet people are far more interested in the drama between the GOP and the DNC than they are in the future of their own town.
That’s a shame.
