City officials should never spin the news.
Nor should they withhold the news until they have a better story to tell.
Last Wednesday city leaders knew there was a sewer spillage into One Mile Branch Creek.
However, it was not until three days later a press release was emailed about the contamination.
The delay is unacceptable.
It is poor public service.
The statement was released about the sewer spill on the same day city officials said that repairs were made.
Is it possible city leaders did not want to say anything about the spill until they had some good news to report regarding the repairs?
Yes, the utilities department said they had to have time to investigate the problem. They may not have known everything, but they knew something and should have released the information they had when they had it.
It is not the job of elected and appointed officials to make themselves, or the city, look good or perhaps more accurately not look bad. It is their job to keep the public safe. One of the ways they do that is by keeping the public informed in a complete and timely manner.
Furthermore, this kind of information should come from the top, the department head or the mayor himself, not just from a public information officer.
The press release the city finally did send was not nearly as much about the sewer spill itself as it was about what the staff had done in response. The statement went on to talk about what the city had been doing over the course of the past several years to upgrade the sewer system. That information was superfluous to this spill and amounted to little more than government spin.
Putting lipstick on a pig does not change the nature of the pig and putting spin on a sewer spill does not make it any less of a contamination of our waterway.
Mayor Scott James Matheson is a highly skilled communicator, and he should have put those skills to work in the interest of public safety.
The public should have been alerted instantly and fully, without any attempts to make it look like anything other than what it was.
The collapse of the main doesn’t make sitting elected and appointed officials look bad. They have the sewer system they have inherited and everyone knows that efforts have been long underway to upgrade the system, costing millions of dollars.
Delaying and downplaying any spill, no matter how large or small, however, does make the city look bad. People with nothing to hide don’t hide and people who are forthcoming and want to tell the truth, don’t spin the narrative to try and make it sound like anything other than what it is.
In short, when these things occur alert the public instantly and completely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.