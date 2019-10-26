Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Richard Hart dons the kilt Sunday for his last Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan. The last one before he retires as pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church at the end of the year. The Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan service translates into the churching of the tartan. Trinity Presbyterian blesses the Scottish Tartan in what has become an annual service of kilts and bagpipes. “The Scottish word for church is ‘kirk,’” Hart said. “The ‘kirkin’ o’ the tartans’ refers to a time in Scotland centuries ago when wearing the tartan of one’s clan was forbidden. Swatches of tartan cloth were brought secretly into the kirk to ask God’s blessing on the family or clan.” The church encourages men to wear kilts and invites women to wear Tartan accents or accessories, Hart said. Trinity holds the ceremony annually on Reformation Sunday, the last Sunday of October, Hart said. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3501 Bemiss Road, observes the Scottish “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan,” 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. A fellowship meal will follow at noon in the Fellowship Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Electronics Technician 3rd Class Charles Hammond of Valdosta, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems department, receives his good conduct award certificate from Cmdr. Aaron Erickson, Ford’s combat systems officer, during an awards at quarters ceremony. Ford is currently undergoing its post-shakedown availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.
The online accounting degree program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named No. 9 in the nation, according to The Best Schools.org website. The ranking was based on the quality of the program, types of courses provided, faculty strength, school awards, rankings and reputation, including the reputation for providing online degree programs, college officials said. Last year, Wiregrass was named one of the Best Online Colleges in Georgia by The Best Colleges.org and Top Online College in Georgia by the Affordable Colleges Online. Students can earn an associate of applied science degree in accounting through Wiregrass, offered all online or face-to-face on the Valdosta and Coffee campuses. The program has a 100% job placement rate, college officials said.
The industrial systems technology programs on the Valdosta and Coffee campuses of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College received equipment donations from MC Electrical Services, valued at about $7,500 for both campuses. MC Electrical Services donated five Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Drive Altivar 71 units, college officials said. The equipment has many uses in relation to the field of industrial systems. Some of the ways instructors will be able to utilize it in the classroom include helping students use the drives to understand industrial motor controls, draw a wiring diagram to show the electrical connection of the VFD and learn how to size the wire and conduit needed for proper installation of the VFD. The industrial systems technology program prepares students for a career to work in several areas of industrial maintenance including electronics, industrial wiring, motors, controls, instrumentation, fluid power, mechanical, pumps and piping, and computers.
