Families interested in adopting and fostering children are always in need.
While there are multiple options for adopting children in need of homes, including private agencies and faith-based organizations for both domestic and international adoptions, there are also children from across the state of Georgia in need of caring families.
The state Division of Family and Children Services describes adoption, unlike foster care, as a permanent, “social and legal process that creates a new family, giving adopted children the same rights and benefits as those who are born into a family. Adoption requires an unconditional commitment by parents to meet the physical, emotional, medical, psychological and social needs of their child.”
Most of the children in need of adoption are in the state’s foster care, or temporary family, program.
Most of the children in foster care have endured some form of abuse or neglect and because of that some may have medical, emotional and/or behavioral needs, according to the department.
“Children in foster care come from all racial and ethnic groups, most are school aged and have brothers or sisters they need to be placed with,” according to a past DFCS statement. “There are also a high number of teenagers. Most of the children needing adoptive homes are members of sibling groups needing to be placed together, are older, have a diagnosed physical, mental or emotional disability.”
There are literally hundreds of children across the state in need of a temporary or permanent home.
DFCS has said most of the children come from difficult situations into the foster-care system.
The department explained in many cases, when a child is available for adoption, parents have voluntarily surrendered parental rights, but in other cases, parental rights were terminated by the court system due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Many of the children, as a result, have special needs.
Adoption is a long process and requires a lot of pre-qualifying.
People interested can call 1-877-210-KIDS (5437) for additional information.
More information on children needing an adoptive family can be found at www.itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov.
The right family, with the right child, at the right time can result in the most amazing outcomes.
