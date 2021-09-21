Critical race theory is not a part of the curriculum in our elementary, middle and high schools.
Critical race theory does not postulate all white people are racist, or bad.
Critical race theory is not an academic discipline designed to indoctrinate our children.
Critical race theory is not a political platform intended to drive a wedge or elevate one race over another.
Critical race theory is not a new kind of brainwashing.
In fact, critical race theory is not new at all.
The theories about how discriminatory laws, policies and practices have shaped our government, our legal-justice systems, our institutions and our society have been around since the early 1970s and have generated very little, if any, controversy — until now.
Still, all the things mentioned here are things you have heard, things you have seen, things you have read on Facebook.
If critical race theory did not have a name, if it was not being used a political football and if it were not the hot topic on social media, we would just other wise call it legal science, history and sociology.
So why all the uproar? Why are parents throughout the country protesting against it? Why is there so much consternation on social media around CRT?
Largely, it is because so many people choose to get their news from a Facebook feed or from entertainment-driven, ratings-driven talk show hosts who posture as legitimate news anchors when, in fact, none of their bogus claims are supported with credible sourcing and research.
Get your news from reliable, trustworthy news sources.
Trustworthy journalists name the sources in their stories.
Each story has multiple sources, not just one nebulous source.
Local journalists generally quote people you know, sources that can be easily identified.
Trustworthy news sources do not make bogus, outlandish claims that cannot be substantiated.
Trustworthy news sources correct their mistakes in open and transparent ways.
Trustworthy news sources clearly distinguish from fact-based reporting and the opinion writing on editorial pages.
Trustworthy digital news sites have legitimate URLs that end in .com or .org and contain the actual names of the news organization not some faux name designed to look legit.
Trustworthy news sources may share stories on social media, but they link back to the original news sources so you know where the reporting comes from and whether you can trust it.
Of course, we want you to read this newspaper, but we encourage all our readers to read multiple news sources and to not simply consume information that is an affirmation of what you already believe.
And — most importantly — don’t rely on social media posts, especially Facebook, for news and information.
