Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Chancy Drugs has been a longtime supporter of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s pharmacy technology programs. The company provides clinical site locations for Wiregrass students, participates in an advisory role for the program, and has recently donated $25,000 to the college for the program, college officials said.
The company has been working with the college’s pharmacy technology program during the past several years. Chancy’s is an affiliated clinical site for the pharmacy technology program allowing students to gain “real-life” pharmacy training, college officials said. “The generosity of Chancy’s hosting pharmacy technology students has allowed students to have hands-on training. During clinicals, students have been able to practice concepts that they will be evaluated on the pharmacy technician certification exam to be become a certified pharmacy technician,” said Frank Barnett, Wiregrass pharmacy technology program coordinator.
Georgia Christian School senior Miles Grimes has been named the school’s 2020 PAGE STAR student. Grimes selected Lindsi Elliott, English teacher at Georgia Christian School, as his STAR teacher, school officials said. Grimes, the son of Rob and Gina Grimes of Valdosta, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT.
“Miles is an exceptional student who has a knack for viewing the world from various perspectives,” Elliott said. “His ability to see situations from all angles has made him a pleasure to teach, particularly in literature, where this is such a valuable skill.”
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation. Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 27,500 students and the teachers they have selected as the most influential to their academic achievement, school officials said.
Amelia Barnett, a senior at Valdosta High School, accepts a check for winning the American Legion Post 13 oratorical contest. Her speech was on the United States Constitution. She is now eligible to advance to district competition in Tifton. Post Cmdr. Rod Pedersen, Assistant Adjutant R. D. Martin, Junior Vice Cmdr. Whit Chappell presented her with the winning prize.
