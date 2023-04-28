It may not be popular to say right here in TitleTown USA but not everyone is an athlete.
Athletes who are able to move on to the next level and play collegiate sports have always been celebrated in college signing ceremonies and we are always happy to take photos and share their stories.
Academic “signings” are just as exciting and important for all the young people who have made the decision to pursue their education or launch a military career.
We gladly shared the stories today of De’Andre Boykins and Katherine “Kate” Godwin, two of more than 120 Valdosta High School graduating seniors who participated in College Signing Day.
More than 40 colleges and all branches of the military participated in the largest College Signing Day in school history, with more than 122 graduating seniors signing their certificates of intent.
Boykins will enroll at Fort Valley State University, a Historically Black College or University, while Godwin is heading to Clemson University.
We loved the encouraging words of VHS Principal Dr. Janice Richardson when she said, “Signing day is just the beginning. You will be faced with many challenges but I have no doubt you are up for the challenge because you have already shown that you have what it takes.”
We are excited for all these students as they prepare for the next step in their personal journeys and wish them well whether it is at a major university, a technical school, launching their career or enlisting in the military.
Of course, there are numerous athletes who also take their educational pursuits seriously and some who use their success on the athletic field to make college possible.
We commend the school system for hosting the academic signing day, shining the spotlight on more than just sports while allowing parents, guardians, grandparents and other family members to cheer on these students who have been champions in the classroom.
