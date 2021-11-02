Go vote.
If you have not yet voted in local elections, today is the last day to cast a ballot.
Unlike early voting when all voters cast ballots at the election office, Election Day voting takes place at your respective precincts. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
If you obtained an absentee ballot ahead of time, there is a drop off box in the lobby of the elections office.
We understand it is a very short ballot with few choices to make but participation in the electoral process is still important.
Historically, turnout for local elections is abysmal.
The only way elections reflect the will of the people is when the people bother to vote. The fewer people who cast ballots, the less representative government actually is, and that is unfortunate.
Sometimes people don’t vote because they convince themselves their votes do not matter but, more often than not, in local elections a handful of votes determine the outcome.
Local elections have much more impact in our daily lives than federal or state elections.
That’s why it is puzzling that the masses rally to vote in presidential elections with record turnouts and then just stay home when it is time to vote for the school board, city council or county commission.
Granted, we are dismayed at the incredibly low number of contested races on this year’s ballot.
Voters should always have a choice.
That’s what makes democracy work.
If you don’t think you can support an uncontested candidate, then you can simply skip that race. While it seems, after a contentious hearing, no one qualified to run as a write-in candidate and there are signs all over the elections office that your vote will not be counted, the machine still allows you to write a name in if you choose to do so.
Even if you don’t vote in uncontested races while voting in contested races, it can send a strong message about the amount of community support an uncontested candidate has or does not have, and that should not go unnoticed.
Regardless of who you vote for, or who you don’t vote for, voting always matters and our right and privilege to vote in open and free elections should never be taken for granted.
Early voting numbers were not impressive, with less than 2,000 votes cast.
You only have until 7 p.m. to vote today.
