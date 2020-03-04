It is time to vote.
We urge our readers to cast informed ballots.
Unfortunately, elections are often little more than a popularity contest.
Rather than studying relevant issues and how respective candidates would address the challenges that face our nation, it often comes down to style over substance.
Now that Super Tuesday is behind us and the field of candidates has narrowed leading up to the Georgia presidential primary, voters have even more incentive to do their homework and go beyond rhetoric and personality and dig into platforms, plans and proposed policies.
Campaigns should be thought of as extended job interviews.
We are hiring our leaders and in the case of the race for the White House, we are hiring the leader of the free world, the nation’s commander in chief and ostensibly the most powerful and important position on earth.
While President Donald J. Trump is effectively unopposed in the Republican Primary, the Democratic Primary fields candidates with very different visions of our country and our future.
Of course, past performance matters and voters should also consider the records of the women and men they vote for, but perhaps even more important is their vision for the country and their agenda for its future.
Before any of us go to the polls, we should make sure that we know exactly who, and what, we are voting for in this crucial election.
While Georgia has open primaries and no one is required to register as a member of either party when they vote, gaming the system and crossing over to vote in the other party’s primary — a create chaos strategy — is not really how our electoral process is supposed to work.
Elections are not a game.
It should be all about our future, and voters should be voting for the woman or man they think is the right person for the job — the right person to lead our nation.
Early voting in for the Georgia presidential primary here runs 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, March 2-6, March 9-13, March 16-20; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, March 14; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
Election Day the polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., March 24, at respective polling places.
Vote.
Vote smart.
