Here’s a round of applause for individuals and organizations finding unique ways to carry on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clock struck 7 p.m. signaling a shift change at South Georgia Medical Center Wednesday. As staff members began leaving for the day, they were met with a crowd of support at a Park and Pray in the hospital parking lot and surrounding lots, according to organizers. An event held by Park Avenue United Methodist Church and SGMC, at least 200 cars arrived at or near the hospital with their lights on before community leaders prayed over the health care workers. Concern has risen for health care workers caring for sick patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brian Sayre, director of pastoral and palliative care, said hospital employees watched the sight from a glass window while passing through a corridor. He said many of them paused to see the gathered cars.
Following the example of restaurants, South Georgia Regional Library will offer curbside service during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic starting Monday, March 30. The library’s main location, at 2906 Julia Drive, offers Call & Haul service, according to a library statement. Patrons with a library card can search for items through a catalog at www.gapines.org and can request books, audiobooks and movies by calling the library at (229) 333-0086 or through a live chat at www.sgrl.org. A staff member will gather materials and notify the patron when they are available for pickup. Patrons then drive to the library, pull into the Call & Haul lane with their library card and wait for their materials to be brought to the car. Circulating items are quarantined for 72 hours, the period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Both services are available at the Julia Drive location from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays.
Though local sporting events have recently been postponed, parks and rec officials said the #funisntcancelled. This hashtag is used by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority to promote its newest campaign to keep people active during voluntary orders to stay home. The VLPRA posts video and activities on its Facebook page including ways to transform a parking lot into a tennis court and virtual exercising. Keith Childree, VLPRA tennis professional, demonstrates the homemade tennis court with a streamer. In the video, he stretched the material across a small portion of a parking lot utilizing two chairs to create a net. Childree said this same method can be done with caution tape or twine. Temetrece Brown, VLPRA senior center supervisor, uses canned goods to portray lifting weights in an online video.
