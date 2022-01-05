What happened at the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 must never happen again.
What happened was not political protest.
It was an insurrection.
In the immediate aftermath of the siege on the Capitol both Republicans and Democrats condemned the violent mob seeking to overturn the U.S. presidential election.
Revisionist history cannot change what occurred that fateful day.
Democracy is fragile but seldom more fragile than it was one year ago when extremists stormed past barricades, overran police and shouted “hang Mike Pence,” simply because the vice president was committed to doing his constitutional duty to certify the election.
To date, more than 725 people have been charged with various crimes related to the insurrection.
Our nation cannot devolve to a point where the side that loses an election is so aggrieved it resorts to violence and attempts a violent overthrow of the results.
Democracy is all about open and free elections.
In elections, one side wins and the other side loses.
It has been that way since 1789.
For 233 years, we have elected U.S. presidents and incoming presidents have often represented the opposing party in power. Though not always cordial, the transfer of power has largely been without incident.
Most U.S. presidents have been gracious in their departure.
Of course, in a nation so politically divided, half of the electorate is not going to be happy with the outcome of an election.
Protests, speaking out against government and petitioning for a redress of grievances are protected by the Bill of Rights.
Insurrection is not.
Every four years, one party is going to win and the other party is going to lose.
What happens in 2024 if a Republican wins the presidential election? What happens if a Democrat wins?
What should happen is what has happened for the past 233 years, viz., an election, certification by the states, followed by electoral college certification by Congress, without incident.
Political violence is not the inevitable outcome of open and free elections — not in the United States of America — or at least it never had been until Jan. 6, 2021. There is no justification, no explaining away what occurred that day.
Denial doesn’t change the harsh realities of the violence and very real threats to democracy that took place in our nation’s Capitol.
Protesting an election is American.
Seizing the Capitol is as unAmerican as it gets.
What happened one year ago should be roundly condemned by Republicans, Democrats and everyone else.
What happened Jan. 6, 2021 must not, cannot ever happen again, not if our Republic is to survive.
