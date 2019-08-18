Everyone has an opinion about the president or the governor, but the elected official whose decisions can influence your life more profoundly is your mayor, city council member or school board member.
Many people don’t have a clue about who these people are, and so therefore they are apathetic about the races for these positions.
Public schools need to teach students about the structure and importance of local government.
In Lowndes County, more than a dozen elected municipal positions, including mayors for Valdosta, Remerton and Dasher, will be filled Nov. 5.
Qualifying for the positions opens this week, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office.
The election will mean nothing, however, unless people run for these offices.
We urge participation in the political process.
School board members make many important decisions each month that affect thousands of taxpayers, employees, faculty and students.
Elected municipal leaders decide personnel issues that have an impact on services. They determine zoning that can change the composition of your neighborhood.
In Valdosta alone, four city council seats, the position of mayor and three school board seats are open.
How these seats are decided will have a big impact on the future of the city.
Competition for elected office makes candidates much stronger and more responsive to the electorate.
Once in office, the winner is more likely to heed constituents.
We need leadership at the local levels, and urge all those who can to do their civic duty.
Consider qualifying for office this week.
