Canceling the Azalea Festival was the right thing to do.
Not everyone agreed.
It should have been canceled days before it actually was.
Still, the committee and city leaders did the right thing by taking the threat of coronavirus seriously.
We commend them for making a very difficult decision and we look forward to next year’s festival.
Schools have shutdown.
Large gatherings are being cancelled across the nation, state and now even here, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These decisions are not an overreaction.
Social distancing is a must.
Anyone who is not concerned about their own health, just needs to think about others, especially the most vulnerable among us.
Community spread is happening and will continue to happen.
It is time for churches, synagogues, mosques and places of worship to start thinking very seriously about what things they can be doing in order to protect congregants, up to and including the suspension of their services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that gatherings of 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.
Canceling even smaller gatherings should be considered, we think.
The CDC said the move will help prevent the spread of the virus.
We should all listen to the CDC.
These are the people who know.
The CDC says social distancing will help slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.
Our community is affected.
Now that there are multiple cases here, everyone needs to take the recommendations even more seriously.
Specifically, the CDC has suggested canceling or postponing conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events and weddings should be considered. Faith-based gatherings are not immune and should be included on the list.
Businesses also need to be thinking dynamically about how to limit exposure both of their employees and their customer base.
It is time for everyone to think about the bigger picture and not about how healthy or strong they feel.
Think first of the elderly and people with underlying health concerns.
How can we help protect them?
At the very least, there are some simple things all of us can do. In short, follow the CDC guidelines.
Wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, stay home if feeling sick, clean surfaces with disinfectant, do not shake hands, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and cancel group meetings.
Now, is the time to act.
