Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues throughout October.
Today, in a special section, The Valdosta Daily Times shares stories containing information about the deadly disease, about events related to raising awareness and research funds and personal stories of women confronted with breast cancer.
Every October, the number of pink ribbons attest to the number of South Georgia women who have survived, who are battling breast cancer and sadly those who lost the fight.
Pink ribbons remind us of how many families and businesses have been affected by breast cancer.
October reminds us of just how many women we know and love, those who are co-workers, neighbors, friends and family, who are battling this disease.
Breast cancer pays no heed to socio-economics, race or age.
Breast cancer can strike any woman, at any time.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month should not be viewed as a topic to be considered for a few weeks each year in the fall then ignored the remaining 11 months of each year.
As too many women and families know, as The Times has seen too often with stories about South Georgia women, breast cancer strikes women every day throughout the year.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about raising awareness, raising funds, sharing information and needs.
But it’s not just about October.
The month is about reminding us that funds must be raised, precautions must be taken and the battle will continue being fought each and every day until there is a cure.
