Channing McDowell's story is one of many success stories coming out of the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in Hahira.
McDowell and his brothers lived at the Boys Ranch after the passing of the grandparents who raised them.
While his brothers went into adopted homes, McDowell opted to stay at the Boys Ranch. As an adult, he went into law enforcement and is an investigator with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.
“When I first got to the Boys Ranch, I hated it," he said. "Because, one, that is not home. But the longer I was there, the more I saw opportunities that it provided for me and all of the advantages it really had if you were willing to take those advantages and work them to your benefit.”
Many young people have come to the same realization through the years.
Sheriffs Youth Homes are not for kids who have caused trouble but for youngsters who face trouble because they have been neglected, abandoned or abused.
The sheriffs ranches started in the 1950s. The one located in Hahira was the first sheriffs boys ranch in Georgia.
Several South Georgia organizations have made the Boys Ranch a recipient of holiday meals, Christmas toys and other donations throughout the year.
Shaun Eilders, resident director of the Boys Ranch and director of childcare for the Georgia Sheriff Youth Homes, said a few years ago that without supporters' gifts and visits, the Boys Ranch wouldn’t be able to serve its mission of providing a safe and stable home to generations of boys and girls.
“It speaks to how this program, not just today but for years and years before and after, is affecting generational change with these young people,” Eilders said. “I’ve got young people here that their families now will never a know a life like they did as children. That doesn’t happen without our sheriffs and our supporters.”
Often, Boys Ranch "graduates" return to the site. They are from all walks of life. They donate money. They give their time. By example, they show current residents that life has many possibilities and opportunities.
McDowell is one of those examples. He visits the Boys Ranch still to share his story and help where he can.
“Everything I’ve been able to accomplish in my life," he said, "it all starts with the Boys Ranch and everything they’ve done for me."
For more information on the Boys Ranch, call (229) 794-2606.
