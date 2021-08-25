Former President Donald J. Trump urged his supporters to get vaccinated.
They booed.
That’s where we are, and that’s why we are where we are as COVID-19 surges – hospitals are stressed and people are dying.
Trump had COVID-19.
Trump was hospitalized.
Trump was vaccinated before leaving the White House, though he did not do it in public view.
Saturday evening, the former president held a large rally in Cullman, Ala., a town with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only 28% of its residents vaccinated.
The vaccination rate in our community is only 29%.
This time one year ago, 102 people had died at South Georgia Medical Center. A year later, more than 330 virus patients have lost their lives, with more dying every day for the past two weeks.
The vast majority of those who are now in the hospital, the people who are on the ventilator and those who are dying of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. SGMC reports 93% of its hospitalized virus patients are unvaccinated.
While the science tells us that taking one of the three available vaccines is the single most important thing that any of us can do to protect ourselves from serious disease and death, we now know that the vaccinated can spread the virus and that makes it all the more important for more people to get vaccinated immediately.
The delta variant surge has hit our community much harder than anyone ever expected.
This week, the hospital reached a new record high number of COVID-19 patients.
And more people are dying every week.
Also this week, the Pfizer vaccine received full Food and Drug Administration approval, once again confirming it is safe and effective.
Reaching community immunity by having the vast majority of people vaccinated is the only way we beat this thing.
Trump did the right thing when he and his family were vaccinated before leaving the White House, even though he had already contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized, treated and recovered. He was obviously advised that just having had the virus did not protect him.
While in Alabama over the weekend, Trump was right to urge his supporters to get the vaccine.
Now, it is time for them to listen to him and do the right thing.
Go get the vaccine.
