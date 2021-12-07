America needs more leaders like Bob Dole.
Sen. Dole’s legacy is one of decency, conviction and courage.
An outpouring of bipartisan tributes are a testimony to his statesmanship.
Bob Dole was not a perfect man but in many ways his imperfections and humanity show us what a public servant could and should be.
A World War II hero, tireless advocate for the U.S. military and a U.S. senator with a longstanding legacy of reaching across the aisle to build consensus for bipartisan legislation, Dole garnered the respect of both Republicans and Democrats.
President Joe Biden tops a list of U.S. presidents honoring Dole. Tributes from former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Jimmy Carter have been gracious and telling. Regardless of political party or ideology, Bob Dole was held in high esteem.
President Biden who debated Dole on the floor of the Senate said, “Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. ... And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves.”
Clinton, who was challenged by Dole in his 1996 bid for reelection, said, “Bob Dole dedicated his entire life to serving the American people, from his heroism in World War II to the 35 years he spent in Congress.” He added, “After all he gave in the war, he didn’t have to give more. But he did. His example should inspire people today and for generations to come.”
To be spoken of in these ways by political rivals is a clear and impressive testimony.
Even when Dole seemed to cross the line in political rhetoric, mild by today’s standards, he would make amends, be self-deprecating in his humor and continue to work with his political opponents in proactive ways.
Dole was a true conservative.
He had the courage of his convictions.
He understood, however, when to compromise, when to broker deals and knew the value of showing others dignity and respect.
With Dole, however, treating others with respect and reaching across the aisle never seemed to be a mere political strategy but rather it was just who he was.
By just being who he was, he showed us all who we can be.
