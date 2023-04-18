Our town was treated to the best of the blues Friday and Saturday but the City of Valdosta will certainly not be singing the blues anytime soon.
Three cheers to the City of Valdosta, Visit Valdosta and Downtown Valdosta for the inaugural Valdosta Bluesberry Festival.
In fact, organizers deserve all the accolades we can muster and even more.
Wild Adventures Theme Park, Pepsi, MBG Marketing, The McKey and IDP properties also deserve a lot of credit for their generous sponsorships.
The two-day festival showcased a wide array of blues music, blueberries and local brews at Unity Park Amphitheater, downtown.
Downtown Valdosta was full of music in the air and people on the streets.
Words really cannot describe what a hit the festival actually was and what it could mean for our region.
Mayor Scott James Matheson was beaming ear to ear at the Friday evening kickoff, and rightly so.
Vendors were making money hand over fist, guests were visiting Valdosta for the first time, families were attending together, children were laughing and playing, the new downtown park never looked better, the bands were incredible and, most notably, the crowd was as diverse as anyone could imagine.
The large crowd was Black, white, young, old, rich, poor and everything in between.
For a couple of days, Valdosta really appeared to be One Valdosta and that speaks volumes about everything we can and should be as a community.
Headliners included Dirty Bird and the Flu, Tom “Bones” Malone and Lou Marini and The Page Brothers.
For the children, of course, the headliners were the water feature, the bounce houses and all the fun and games.
Did we mention the event was free?
Before the event, Matheson said, “It has been an honor to see the hard work of so many people in our community come together to bring this idea to life. This is the beginning of a new tradition here in Valdosta for everyone around the South to enjoy.”
His words in that statement proved prophetic.
In fact, this could quickly become a regional event that eclipses any music festival in our entire region.
Valdosta is known for a lot.
Valdosta is known, of course, for football.
It is known for azaleas.
It is known for its Southern charm and hospitality.
Who would have ever thought it would become known for blues, brews and blueberries? If Friday and Saturday were any indication of our future, this festival will put our fair city on the map in yet another way.
Congrats to everyone involved for pulling off a stellar, premier musical festival and thank you for an incredible weekend of entertainment, fun and community unity at the aptly named Unity Park and Amphitheater.
