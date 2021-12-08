Blood is always in short supply this time of year.
Your gift of blood can be a gift of life.
Donors of all blood types are urged to give. To schedule an appointment to donate, those willing to give the gift of life can use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
According to the American Red Cross:
— Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
— Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
— Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
— The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs.
— It is estimated that sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. About 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year. Sickle cell patients can require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lives.
— More than a million people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment.
— A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood.
— Although an estimated 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood at any given time, less than 10% of that eligible population actually do each year.
— Blood cannot be manufactured – it can only come from donors.
The Red Cross said blood donation typically takes less than 10-12 minutes. The entire process, from the time you arrive to the time you leave, takes about an hour and 15 minutes. Donors may save time by completing a RapidPass on the day of their donation prior to arriving at the blood drive.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, according to the American Red Cross.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
We encourage healthy adults, who are able, to help save lives by donating blood.
