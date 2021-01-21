President Joe Biden struck the right tone.
Republican leadership in the House and Senate did the right thing.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began Inauguration Day by attending church with the Biden family as they observed Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.
Biden called for unity.
Republican leaders welcomed his words.
Inauguration Day was not about policy and position. It was about playing the right chords, demonstrating the grace of leadership and peacefully transferring power in the quintessential celebration of democracy.
Biden was humble and gracious in his words of reconciliation. There was no gloating over victory, no name calling and no lines drawn in the political sand.
Hear his words: “I will be a president for all Americans, all Americans,. Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war."
Our nation needs Republicans.
Our nation needs Democrats.
Our nation needs Republicans and Democrats working together to battle and defeat a global pandemic, to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, to seek social justice, to reform immigration, to rein in the national debt and to heal the great divide.
Some among us will continue to choose hate.
Some will not give healing a chance.
In Biden's words, "America is better than this."
But that remains to be seen.
Are we better?
Can you be better?
Joe Biden is now the 46th President of the United States.
Kamala Harris is the first female vice president and the first Black vice president in our history.
Will we let them work together to find common ground, to build consensus and unite us?
Can we turn down the temperature of our rhetoric, listen to one another and "see each other again"?
The days ahead will be no easy task for Biden, Harris and the nation.
Biden asked questions we must each ask ourselves: (1) Can we see each other as neighbors rather than adversaries? (2) Can we treat each other with dignity and respect?
The days, weeks and months ahead will show whether actions will match words in Washington, D.C.
We may not be able to control what happens in the nation's capitol now, but we each can can control our own words and actions.
