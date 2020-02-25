After 70 years, it’s time to say farewell.
The area Ham & Egg Show holds its final session this week, ending a tradition not only for Lowndes County, but for the entire state of Georgia.
In 1950, counties throughout Georgia established agricultural shows to promote the produce of black farmers.
Numerous ham & egg shows continued through the next few decades as a means for black farmers to demonstrate the quality of their produce and for businesses to support the efforts.
As years passed, Georgia’s ham & egg shows vanished along with the aging black farm population throughout the state. The ham & egg shows ceased until only one survived.
That one lone show is in Lowndes County. It has been the state’s only ham & egg show for many years now. This week, the tradition continues ... one more time.
The annual Ham & Egg Show is scheduled noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Lowndes County Civic Center. Hams and eggs will be tested and judged. Prizes will be awarded to the best hams, the highest quality eggs. The produce will be auctioned to the highest bidder from a pool of mostly local businesses.
Though Lowndes County has the only surviving Ham & Egg Show in Georgia, maintaining the tradition hasn’t been easy.
It almost suffered the same fate as similar events throughout the state several years ago. The show nearly ended due to the attrition of African American farms and the aging of black farmers.
Unlike other counties, Lowndes tapped the resources of the region’s young people.
Entries from potential farmers in 4-H and other organizations revitalized the Lowndes County Ham & Egg Show. Youth kept the show alive for many more years but now organizers say that interest has also waned.
The loss of the show marks the passing of one more agricultural tradition in the region — a place where the celebration of farms and farmers were once a hallmark of South Georgia.
