There are still a lot of COVID-19 scams out there, and you should beware of those con artists.
We have to warn you about con artists exploiting fears and taking advantage of the most vulnerable.
The very thought of COVID-19, coronavirus, scams is appalling.
But it’s happening.
These criminals are selling supposed cures or vaccines and are looking for vulnerable marks using internet scams, robocalls and whatever other means they can find to fleece the public.
The Federal Trade Commission issued a few simple guidelines that include:
— Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
— Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and the World Health Organization.
— Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19, — online or in stores.
— Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.
Unbelievably the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration have had to send stern warnings to multiple sellers of unapproved and misbranded products that claim they can treat or prevent the coronavirus. Those bogus products include teas, essential oils and colloidal silver.
The FTC said there is zero evidence to back up the health claims of these con artists.
To be clear, while there are medically approved treatments under the care of a doctor, there is still no cure for the coronavirus right now.
There is still no vaccine to prevent it.
If you get sick, or think you have been exposed, you need to seek medical attention not turn to some too-good-to-be-true internet scam.
