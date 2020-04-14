Crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can bring out the best in people.
It can also bring out the worst.
We urge our readers to keep an eye out for these bad actors.
Attorney General Chris Carr has released a warning that scammers are using fraudulent websites, texts and emails to steal consumers’ personal or financial information and to install malware on their devices.
“Scammers are pursuing different angles related to the coronavirus pandemic to commit identity theft, create chaos and steal people’s money,” Carr said in a statement. “People should be very wary of messages containing links or requests for their personal or financial information.”
The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division has received complaints about text messages that state “Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 and recommends you self-isolate/get tested. More at COVID-19anon.com/alert.”
The website asks visitors to enter their phone numbers.
“This is concerning because the person or organization running this website is anonymous, and this is just one of many suspicious websites out there,” according to the AG website.
Carr said there are more than 110,000 suspicious COVID-19-related domains registered. Some of these fraudulent websites have been set up to collect bank account information, email addresses and passwords.
The AG office has also received reports of emails claiming to be from hospitals, warning consumers they may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“In this scenario, the scam emails contain an Excel file attachment, which, when downloaded, installs malware on the recipient’s device,” according to the AG office statement. “The malware may allow the attackers to steal log-in credentials for sites you have visited, look for open shares on the network and view all documents and folders, receive your IP address, and steal cryptocurrency wallet information.”
Consumers are warned to watch out for emails, text messages and robocalls about COVID-19 stimulus money that appear to come from the U.S. Treasury, but may actually be coming from scammers impersonating government officials.
In these scams, consumers are directed to click on a link or go to a website to receive stimulus money. There, they are directed to enter personal and financial information.
Carr urges people to remember – the vast majority of economic impact payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required from most people.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division cautions consumers not to click on any links or go to websites that come from unsolicited texts, emails or phone calls. Instead, consumers should get their information from legitimate websites, such as:
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov.
• Georgia Department of Public Health: dph.georgia.gov.
• IRS: irs.gov/coronavirus.
Consumers can also call the Georgia coronavirus hotline: (844) 442-2681.
We urge people to heed Carr’s warnings. And, if you receive a call, text or email that seems suspicious report it to the hotline.
