Church services are potential COVID-19 super spreaders.
The virus has been spread at church services throughout the country with the latest example being almost 100 people being infected after a man attended a worship service in Ohio.
No one here wants that to happen at their congregation.
The state of Georgia urges caution.
There are steps the state’s department of public health says church leaders can take to help keep congregants a little more safe.
Here are the recommendations:
— Attendees, staff and volunteers should wear a mask, and masks should be supplied for anyone who does not have one.
— Elderly and medically fragile people should stay home (the state of Georgia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously defined “elderly” as 65 or older).
— Online meeting options should continue to be offered.
— Social distancing of at least six feet should be maintained.
— If necessary to maintain social distancing, multiple services should be offered.
— Floors should be marked as a cue for social distancing.
— Post signs about non-contact greetings (no handshakes, hugs, etc.)
— Deep clean the entire building.
— Increase cleaning and disinfection after each service.
— Do not hand out bulletins or flyers.
— Limit bathroom use.
— Do not provide nursery, childcare or Sunday school at this time.
— Provide hand sanitizer throughout the building.
— Attendees, staff and volunteers should stay home if they have any (even one) of these symptoms: coughing, sneezing, fever or shortness of breath.
The state of Georgia recommends churches follow all of the guidelines, not some or even most of them.
While we know all these steps are not convenient and that some people may object, we think all of these things are warranted, reasonable and urge every place of worship in our community to follow the recommendations.
To those of you who don’t want to be told to wear a mask or socially distance, please remember it is not about you, it is about others, your brothers and sisters, the most vulnerable among us and the community as a whole. After all, isn’t putting others first one of the most basic tenets of faith?
Previously, most churches in our community either offered online services or drive-in services.
It was the responsible and right thing to do and church leaders were highly commended for helping keep members safe and healthy.
COVID-19 has surged since that time and the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is much, much higher than it was during that time.
We hope sharing this information is helpful for local churches that have resumed in-person services.
