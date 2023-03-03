Your health may depend on your food choices.
We join local health officials in encouraging you to personalize your plates in March and hopefully for life.
March is National Nutrition Month.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has joined the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to recognize the month and focus on the theme of Fuel for the Future.
No matter your age or activity level, making healthy food and drink choices “provides your body with energy now and fuel for the future,” health officials said.
“We often think about the benefits of food in the present,” said Holly Rountree, nutrition services director with South Health District. “This National Nutrition Month we want to remind everyone that eating healthy is also beneficial to the future. Making healthy food choices effects not only how you feel now, but also your future health.”
But the trick isn’t just developing a plan for March but using the increased awareness this month to create a healthy lifestyle yearround.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers tips for a healthier life:
Eat with the environment in mind. Buying foods in season and shopping locally, when possible, not only benefits the planet, but it may help you keep food costs down. Enjoying more plant-based meals and snacks is another option. Try more meatless meals or substituting some or all the meat in recipes with plant-based proteins.
Stay nourished and save money. When prices of food and other goods go up, buying healthful foods may not feel like a priority. Yet, many healthful foods are filling, cost less overall and help to manage or reduce your chances of developing certain chronic diseases. A little planning before you shop can go a long way in choosing foods that are affordable, satisfying and have a higher amount of nutrition.
Eat a variety of foods from all food groups. Fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods and dairy all play a role in fueling our bodies. Choosing a variety of healthful foods is important, since foods can differ in the nutrients they provide. Follow MyPlate’s Daily Recommendations for each food group to get the nutrients you need at each life stage. Eat foods in various forms including fresh, frozen, canned and dried.
See a registered dietitian nutritionist. Good nutrition can positively influence health and there are many ways to eat healthfully. Plus, no single food or food group provides all the nutrients we need for good health. It’s important to learn what choices work best for you so that a healthy eating routine becomes a way of life. Ask your doctor for a referral to an RDN and find an RDN who specializes in your unique needs.
Make tasty foods at home. To increase variety in your eating routine, try new flavors and foods from around the world. Another way to eat healthier and save money is to learn cooking and meal preparation skills. This can help you find creative ways to use leftovers rather than tossing them.
We encourage readers to make healthy choices.
