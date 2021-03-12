Please stay vigilant just a little longer.
The end is in sight.
We have all made so many sacrifices for the past year and our lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in ways none of us could have ever imagined.
It would be tragic for any one of us who has managed to keep ourselves and our family safe by taking precautions and doing the right things all this time to contract COVID-19 now that the end is in sight.
With the number of cases, hospitalizations and, most importantly, deaths going down while more and more people are being vaccinated every day, we have reason to be optimistic.
It has been a year of pain and misery.
More than half a million people in the U.S. have died.
More than two and half million people have died around the world.
More than 15,000 people in Georgia have died.
At least 275 people have died at our local hospital.
And 129 of our friends, neighbors and family members right here in Lowndes County have died.
Many more have been seriously ill and several of those continue to battle the lingering impact of the brutal disease.
More doses of the three approved vaccines are on the way.
The administration has said by the end of May anyone can receive a vaccination.
So far, more than 33 million Americans have been vaccinated.
We are so very close.
Please don’t let your guard down just yet.
Avoid large gatherings just a little bit longer.
Socially distance just a little bit longer.
Wear your mask just a little bit longer.
Maybe in some ways all of our lives will change forever and the way we interact with others, talking precautions and being more watchful, will become a way of life.
But the extreme measures that have been necessary for the past 12 months can be relaxed very soon, just not right now.
None of us want to see another surge of cases, hospitalizations and especially deaths.
States are lifting restrictions, and that is risky at this point.
You can, and should, still take personal precautions. It is the right thing to do for yourself, your family and your community.
We can do this.
We can follow all public health guidelines, hold out just a short time longer and finally beat this horrific pandemic.
Please be vigilant, and when it is your turn, please take the vaccine.
