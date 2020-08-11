Valdosta State University students are returning to campus this week and while we are still not sure about the wisdom of in-person classes, we welcome them back with metaphoric open arms and encourage them to be safe.
We strongly urge college students to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines and VSU campus protocols.
Then, go beyond.
Practice extreme social distancing.
Wear your masks.
Keep your mask pulled up over your nose.
It does no good and does not keep you or the people around you safe when you pull it down.
Avoid crowds and parties.
We were very disturbed to see some packed bars over the weekend.
Be smart.
VSU is a major university with a huge impact on our community.
The university is one of our largest employers and most important recruiting tools for business and industry, a great community partner, an amazing resource for local businesses, community leaders and even government.
Thousands of bright, motivated young people will have the opportunity for a great education at Valdosta State University. It is an exciting time for these young men and women as they begin their college careers.
This will definitely be a different kind of semester but we still encourage our community — especially our business community — to embrace students as they return to Valdosta.
VSU is a vital economic engine for Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia.
While the educational, economic and cultural benefits of a major university in our community cannot be overestimated, Valdosta should be capitalizing on its presence in even greater ways. Local businesses should, at the very least, look at the VSU student body as thousands of potential customers, and while they are patronizing your businesses, help them be safe with good processes in place for social distancing.
Building bridges between students and our community is crucial, and the incubation of a true college town environment could be a significant economic boon for Valdosta, but this year, we have an even more important synergy to build between students and the community. We can, and should, all work together to help keep everyone — including college students — safe from COVID-19.
Once again, we want to say welcome back to campus and welcome to our community.
What is good for VSU and its students is good for Valdosta.
We are glad to have you here.
Be healthy. Be responsible. Be safe.
