Many South Georgia communities have opted to continue trick-or-treating this year despite the pandemic.
Each year, we publish safety tips for Halloween trick or treating. This year, we include the COVID-19 safety measures of practicing social distancing, washing hands, and this Halloween, everyone should be wearing appropriate masks from the trick-or-treaters to the people handing out candy at their houses.
More traditional trick-or-treat safety tips:
— Make sure children are accompanied by an adult or a responsible teenager when they go door to door.
— If children are going to be out after dark, make sure they carry a flashlight.
— Teach children to use the sidewalks if they can. If there are no sidewalks, teach them to walk on the left of the street facing cars.
— Instruct children to not eat any of their treats until they are home and the treats have been carefully examined.
— Decorate children’s costumes and treat bags with reflective tape so they are visible to cars driving in the area.
— Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing and keep an eye on the road while you are crossing.
— Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on and never go into a stranger’s house.
— Parents, walk with your children as they go door to door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.
— If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children.
The AAA Auto Club offers some really good reminders to drivers for Halloween evening.
— Drive slower through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who dart out in front of you.
— Avoid distractions while driving, such as checking social media, sending text messages and talking on the phone.
— Drive sober. More than 40% of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver. Always designate a sober driver if you plan to drink any alcohol.
We hope this is a fun evening for everyone and that everyone in our community stays safe in the traditional ways of Halloween and the non-traditional ways in 2020.
