Backyard fireworks have been going off around town all week.
Independence Day is still four days away and the firework celebrations have been going on for days.
All we ask is that everyone shooting off fireworks do two things: 1) Be safe; 2) Be considerate.
County leaders sent out a reminder this week that state law allows for the ignition of fireworks in Georgia until 11:59 p.m., July 4. The law requires those selling and purchasing fireworks to be at least 18 years of age.
The law bans people from igniting fireworks on roadways, rights-of-way, highways and within 100 feet of hospitals, nursing homes and prisons.
We join our voice to Lowndes County officials in asking everyone to respect your neighbors. In fact, the county made an excellent point about combat veterans and senior citizens and recommended that you speak with them beforehand so they will be prepared for the loud noises.
Pets can also be very sensitive to loud noises and the impact on your own animals and your neighbors' pets should be taken into consideration.
It is also important to share the county’s reminder that fireworks may not be used in a park, historic site, recreational area or any other property owned by the city or county unless special permission has been granted.
Then, there is the other problem: Guns.
Shooting up into the air is beyond dangerous; simply put: What goes up must come down.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue encourages residents to attend professional fireworks shows and enjoy the festivities that way.
For those shooting off their own fireworks, here are the safety tips from National Council on Fireworks Safety provided by county government:
— Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
— A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
— Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
— Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
— Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
— Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
— Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
— Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
— Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
— Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
— Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
It is also important to note that sparkers can cause third-degree burns and can be dangerous to children.
Again, we don’t want to keep anyone from enjoying the Fourth of July, we simply urge you to be safe and to be courteous to everyone around you.
