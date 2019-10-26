We decided to have a little fun as Halloween approaches and share some lighthearted scary tales in today’s newspaper.
We hope you enjoy.
Halloween is this Thursday.
As families prepare for the fun and excitement associated with getting all dressed up in a whimsical or frightening costume, going door to door in search of sweet treats, we want to take a few moments to remind everyone to be sure to practice safety.
Halloween should be filled with happy memories, not a 911 call or a trip to the ER.
The excitement that children, teenagers and even many adults experience on Halloween sometimes makes them forget to be careful.
They are often so focused on having fun they throw caution to the wind and they expose themselves to risks they would otherwise avoid.
Trick-or-treating is one of the great adventures of Halloween for kids. They look forward to dressing up in their favorite costumes, going door to door, promising harmless tricks if they don’t get some sweet treats.
Everyone wants and deserves to have a safe and happy Halloween, one filled with memories sure to last a lifetime. Using these safety tips and a little common sense can help everyone make the most of the evening:
— Make sure children are accompanied by an adult or a responsible teenager when they go door to door.
— If children are going to be out after dark, make sure they carry a flashlight.
— Teach children to use the sidewalks if they can. If there are no sidewalks, teach them to walk on the left of the street facing cars.
— Instruct children to not eat any of their treats until they are home and the treats have been carefully examined.
— Decorate children’s costumes and treat bags with reflective tape so they are visible to cars driving in the area.
A few precautions should make Halloween memorable for all of the right reasons.
