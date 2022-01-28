Whether nefarious or a lack of foresight, paying $500,000 for a piece of property without any plans for what can be done with that land is poor stewardship.
It appears that is what Lowndes County has done.
We absolutely understand the need for a buffer zone around Moody Air Force Base and we think county government should support Moody in very real and meaningful ways.
The economic impact of the base is undeniable.
The rub here is not about the need to protect the base and its airstrip from encroachment.
That makes perfect sense.
The issue is that the land purchased by the county had been sold to a commercial developer, for the purpose of improving and developing it, a very short time ago. The land had to be properly zoned and permits for property improvements had to go before the planning commission before being granted approvals and through all of that process there now seems to have been no red flags.
How could that have happened?
Now, the county is not only paying for the cost of the land but for all of the infrastructure improvements to the tune of half a million dollars.
Money doesn’t grow on trees or in county coffers.
Only scant information has been provided about the chain of events leading up to this costly mistake.
It is possible, in order to protect the relationship with Moody Air Force Base, that county leaders were left with few or maybe even no other options.
Still, it begs the question why so much and why now? The biggest issue is a lack of transparency.
Be forthcoming.
Tell taxpayers and the people of Lowndes County exactly where the breakdowns occurred and why. If this land had to be acquired for a buffer zone, then why was it not done before costly improvements?
Yes, the Georgia Open Meetings Act does allow the terms of a property transactions to be discussed in executive sessions, behind closed doors. But that does not mean that anything related to that transaction has to be kept secret.
Just tell people how all this transpired and perhaps they will be understanding.
If there is nothing to hide, don’t hide.
Secrecy breeds suspicion.
