Genetic testing is all the rage.
Everyone wants to know more about their ancestry and those companies that offer the at-home tests make it so cheap and easy, right?
Not so fast.
Consumers, especially our seniors, need to be very careful because a scam offering “free” genetic testing is exploiting people’s health-related concerns.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued this statement Wednesday: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about this scam which is making its way throughout Georgia. Unfortunately, victims taken in by this scheme are often providing sensitive personal information, including insurance and financial information, that could be misused in a number of ways. We want Georgians to be aware that we are seeing more and more of this activity, so they can spot the warning signs and share this information with friends and family members.”
According to the AG’s office, consumers are approached by the scam artists at their homes, health fairs, residential facilities or through telemarketing calls.
“The more sinister con artists will even prey on the homeless by making personal visits to their tent or other temporary places of residence. The scammers offer to provide genetic testing, frequently playing into fears about serious diseases like cancer, dementia or heart disease. Consumers are also told that their insurance will pay for it,” the attorney general’s office explained in a statement.
“Some scammers are even offering individuals cash for consenting to the sample. They then either take a swab from inside the person’s mouth on the spot, or tell the person that a test kit will be mailed or hand delivered to them. The con artists are targeting older Georgians, informing these victims that Medicare or Medicaid will be billed for this service and that it will be ‘free’ to them.”
The Office of the Attorney General said, bluntly, that it is illegal to approach Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries and solicit business the way these scammers do.
The scammers look legit. They have official-looking business cards and IDs.
So, the state is urging consumers, especially the elderly, to consult with their doctor if interested in DNA testing.
The state also recommends if you receive a test kit in the mail that you did not order, simply refuse delivery. Not a bad idea.
It should go without saying, but we will say it again, you should not share personal information with a person or business you are not familiar with already.
The state urges anyone who suspects Medicaid fraud to call the Office of the Attorney General at (404) 656-5400 or email report_medicaid_fraud@law.ga.gov and if you suspect Medicare fraud call 1-800-MEDICARE 1(800) 633-4227; TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.
Families should have these conversations with their elderly parents and loved ones.
Scammers prey on the people they consider the most vulnerable.
