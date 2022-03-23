Did you get your alert?Last week, when severe weather was forecast for South Georgia, did you receive your weather alerts from The Valdosta Daily Times?
With more thunderstorms forecast this week, will you get a weather alert?
When weather events occur, we spring into action and our entire news team works around the clock to keep our region informed. We send out notifications, push alerts, throughout the weather event in an effort to help keep everyone safe and informed.
Weather alerts from The Valdosta Daily Times are free.
So are alerts about other events in our city, region, state, nation and world. But you do have to sign up to receive them and now is the time to do that, before another storm hits, or the next bit of headline news breaks.
You can get the severe weather alerts on your cell phone or mobile device, and you do not have to be a subscriber to The Valdosta Daily Times to receive weather alerts and breaking news.
When severe weather approaches, you can be among the first to know. Anyone can sign up for the text alerts, and it’s both easy and free.
With The Valdosta Daily Times text-alert app, you can also be among the first to know when a violent crime takes place in the community and police are looking for a suspect or when there is a major accident on the interstate and traffic comes to a halt. The newspaper is committed to being the leading news source for South Georgia and providing the news to our communities in every way possible.
At no cost, anyone can opt to receive a daily weather forecast and top headlines on their cell phone or tablet each morning. We encourage both our regular readers and non-subscribers to sign up for “Your News. Your Way.”
The Times text-alert system allows you to customize the types of text messages pushed directly to your mobile device. You can choose which categories you are interested in, including:
– daily weather reports
– top headlines
– breaking news
– weather alerts
– missing children alerts
– sports updates and more
If there are categories of news or information that you do not want to receive on your mobile device, simply do not select that option when you sign up. Then, at anytime you want to add or remove categories, it is as easy as clicking a box on the website.
To start receiving Your News. Your Way:
(1) select “Subscribe” in the navigation bar on the website valdostadailytimes.com then select “Text Alert”;
(2) select the Text Alerts button also located on the valdostadailytimes.com homepage; or
(3) paste the line: http://bit.ly/1j03sZ3 in your browser.
As previously stated, a user does not have to be a newspaper subscriber to participate in the free service being provided to our region.
Many readers already receive our new email newsletter delivered straight to their inboxes twice each day. The service has become one of our most popular features and if you have not yet signed up for the newsletters, now would be a great time.
Text alerts to your mobile device, morning and evening email newsletters, daily website updates, Facebook and Twitter posts, and of course, the traditional printed edition of the newspaper give you the news every possible way as we work to keep you informed and be Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
