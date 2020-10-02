Every October, the number of pink ribbons attest to the number of South Georgia women who have survived, who are battling breast cancer and those who lost the fight.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October reminds us of just how many women, and some men, we know and love, those who are co-workers, neighbors, friends and family, who battle this disease.
Breast cancer pays no heed to socio-economics, race or age.
It can strike at any time.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month should not be viewed as a topic to be considered for a few weeks each year in the fall then ignored the remaining 11 months of each year.
As too many women and families know, as The Valdosta Daily Times has witnessed too often with stories about South Georgia women, breast cancer strikes women everyday throughout the year.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about raising awareness, raising funds, sharing information and needs.
But it’s not just about October.
It’s about reminding us that funds must be raised, precautions must be taken and the battle will continue being fought each and every day until there is a cure.
