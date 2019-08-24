Daniel Peterson and Jazmyne Clark were two of many Lowndes County 4-H’ers honored Tuesday night at the 4-H annual awards banquet. Lynn Hall, Lowndes County extension 4-H agent, said the banquet honors kids who have worked in the 4-H programs throughout the year. Hall said students learn important life skills by participating. They learn independence, leadership skills and responsibility for themselves and the people around them, she said. “They are growing and learning how to accept other people and work with new people,” Hall said. “Many of the leaders in the United States have come through a 4-H program.” She has personally seen these children grow into strong people and active members of the community, Hall said.
The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Eta Omega chapter recently gathered at the UPS Store on Gornto Road to collect shoes for the sorority’s Target 5 Global Impact Committee event, Soles 4 Souls. Soles 4 Souls is a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world, sorority members said. Members spearheaded the initiative in hopes of making an impact for individuals in specified economically deprived countries, they said. The goal of the sorority along with the Kappa Eta Omega chapter, is to “act as a resource to create jobs and help empower individuals in developing nations with the shoes collected,” sorority members said. “Target 5 Global Impact committee along with chapter members collected 275 pairs of shoes from not only its members but from community donors as well.” The shoes were packaged and shipped to Haiti on at the UPS store.
Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Kappa Eta Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha’s Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter recognized their 2019 scholarship recipients. The organizations awarded $9,000 in awards to students from Lowndes County Schools, Valdosta City Schools, Brooks County Schools, Cook County Schools and Hamilton County, Fla., Schools, chapter representatives said. Chapter representatives included Tiffany Vinson, Kappa Eta Omega president, Creacy Sermons, Kappa Eta Omega scholarship committee chairman, Briana Shackleford, Kappa Eta Omega scholarship committee co-chairman, and Dr. Samuel Clemons, Kappa Tau Lambda scholarship committee chairman.Students include first-place $1,000 scholarships Jamaya Huewit (Brooks), Kendall Durr (Cook), Ashley Davis (Hamilton), Kamryn Dudley (Lowndes) and Khaniah Johnson (Valdosta). Second-place book scholarships are Nelleah Shellman (Brooks), Chloe Sexton (Cook), Oriana Urzua-Tlapa (Hamilton), Amariya F. Jones (Lowndes) and Brandace Jones (Valdosta).
