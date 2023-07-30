The Valdosta Daily Times asked readers several years ago what they thought of school starting in early August.
Sixty-six percent of respondents chose the answer:
“It’s still summer. School starts too soon.”
Twenty-eight percent answered, “Abolish summer recess. Make school year-round.”
Six percent selected the answer: “Seems like the right time to return.”
Well, like it or not, think it’s too early or just right, school is returning for South Georgia students in the days to come.
Yet, we have to wonder if some of the 66% who believed school starts too early weren’t also looking at other aspects of their calendars.
With the return of school, charitable fund-raisers return in full-swing.
In the coming weeks, area organizations will reconvene their meetings following the summer hiatus.
Area arts seasons are returning this week with plays and new art exhibits.
Football is just around the corner along with other after-school activities.
As summer vacations come to an end, adults’ workloads tend to intensify at the same time youngsters return to school.
All of this new intensity in what the calendar reveals is only the middle of summer.
Of course, we don’t need a calendar.
Just step outside.
We increase our activities at the same time the South Georgia temperature increases to what is often the hottest time of the year in a traditionally hot part of the country.
We send our youngsters back for the first day of school as we fill our calendars with more than enough for all of us to figuratively and literally work up a sweat in the days and weeks to come.
All we can do is do our best to stay cool and keep our cool.
