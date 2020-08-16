Usually, this time of year, we warn the public to look out for students returning to school.
We warn drivers to watch out for students walking to school, to keep an eye out for students waiting for school buses on the side of the road.
We mention increased traffic with teachers, faculty, parents carrying children, young drivers behind the wheel, school buses stopping and starting – all returning to roads in the early morning and afternoon hours each weekday.
As schools have returned and more plan to return in coming weeks, we want to remind the public again to watch for busier roads in the mornings and afternoons.
But this year, we also want to remind the public of a few other things as area students return to school.
Parents, please urge students to wear masks at school to protect themselves and protect others, including older relatives at home.
Distance as best you can at school, though photographs of crowded hallways between classes reveal that may not be possible.
Add a bottle of hand-sanitizer to a student’s book bags. There is usually little time for hand washing between classes.
Older relatives and people with health concerns, remember that children and grandchildren attending classes at school are coming into contact with hundreds of people daily. And even the best sheltered elderly relative or relative with a medical condition comes into vicarious contact with all of those people with every visit of a child or grandchild.
There are, sadly, so many possibilities, so many warnings that could be made, should be made and must be made in returning to school this year.
Even before the first bell rang at Lowndes County Schools Friday, 11 LCS employees had tested positive for COVID-19, just since preplanning for in-person classes began Aug. 3.
In a report titled “COVID-19 Employee Exposure Report,” 61 employees across Lowndes County Schools had been tested for COVID-19, and 11 of those employees tested positive, 54 have quarantined due to virus exposure and nine received negative results.
The schools with employees who tested positive as of late last week were Dewar Elementary School (1), Hahira Elementary School (1), Lake Park Elementary School (1), Lowndes High School (3), Lowndes Middle School (1), Pine Grove Elementary School (1), Westside Elementary School (2) and the transportation department (1).
Also, last week, three weeks prior to its scheduled Sept. 8 return to school, the Valdosta Board of Education deferred mandating masks even though some city school teachers asked the board to reconsider the decision. Instead, the city school board opted to strongly suggest wearing masks inside the schools.
We also strongly suggest wearing masks if your child is returning to classes. Given the school systems are not doing anything more than suggesting wearing masks, we also suggest parents consider virtual learning from home, if not too late.
Granted, the city school system may change its mind. City school officials will likely be closely watching what happens the next few weeks in the county schools and making adjustments to city policy based on what’s happening real-time in county schools.
It could be a hard lesson for all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.