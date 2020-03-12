The Valdosta-Lowndes County Azalea Festival returns Saturday and Sunday.
As of Wednesday, even with city schools closing due to an overabundance of precaution about the coronavirus, the festival plans to go on.
The festival celebrates the spring bloom that has given Valdosta the nickname of the Azalea City while sharing many of the assets that make the city and Lowndes County a good place to live.
Featuring local entertainment, vendors and numerous activities for participants of all ages, the Azalea Festival has become an expected March treat for the area for the past two decades.
Yes, hard to believe, but it’s true: This will be the 20th Annual Azalea Festival.
In 2000, organizers had an idea of celebrating the community through the blooms of Valdosta’s many azaleas.
Why not create a festival that celebrates Valdosta-Lowndes County’s community spirit while honoring the region’s abundance of azalea blooms each March?
In March 2001, the first Azalea Festival was a one-day affair in Drexel Park.
It has grown and adapted each year since.
Through the years, thousands of people have made the Azalea Festival possible and shaped what it has become.
The participation of thousands of area residents and visitors have made it an annual success.
The festival is named for the region’s azaleas, a plant that blooms for a brief and beautiful period around this time of year.
With the back and forth weather of the past few weeks, some azaleas have already bloomed and withered. Some are still in bloom.
For more than the blooms, the Azalea Festival celebrates the people and things that make Valdosta-Lowndes County a beautiful place to live throughout the year.
The festival offers a taste of what makes our region great.
