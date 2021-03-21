Reach out.
See people who do not look like you or talk like you.
Be kind.
Be thoughtful.
Be present.
Do not deny that hate exists.
Asian Americans are hurting.
And for good reason.
Call it what you will.
Call it hate.
Call it racism.
Call it xenophobia.
No matter what you call it, we must be better.
Racism — in all its forms — is always wrong.
Asian Americans have been the target of hate crimes and violence for generations but during the course of the past year, the hate and violence have increased exponentially.
Make a concentrated effort to show kindness and understanding, knowing that it is not enough to not be racist. If we are ever going to be any better, we must be actively and vocally anti-racist.
To be perfectly clear, Asian Americans had absolutely nothing — zero — to do with the novel coronavirus.
Any suggestion otherwise is steeped in ignorance and misinformation.
The way Asian Americans are being treated throughout the nation is just despicable.
Reach out.
Be kind.
Be thoughtful.
Just be a good person.
