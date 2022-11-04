Smoke detectors save lives, but only if they are working.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 a.m.
When the clock shifts each fall and again in the spring, it is the perfect time to change batteries in home smoke detectors.
Public safety officials have said a properly installed and maintained smoke detector is the only thing in homes that can alert families to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether occupants are awake or asleep, a working smoke detector is constantly on alert, scanning the air for fire and smoke.
Almost two-thirds of home fire deaths result from fires in properties without a working smoke detector, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The association says a working smoke detector can help individuals and their loved ones escape a deadly home fire. It can also help save the lives of firefighters who would otherwise have to risk their lives by searching a burning home for residents.
Various agencies have offered these important safety tips:
— Install smoke detectors on every level of your home and outside every sleeping area. If a family member sleeps with the door closed, install one inside the sleeping area as well.
— Hallways longer than 30 feet should have a smoke detector at each end.
— Install smoke detectors at the top of each stairwell.
— Smoke detectors in kitchens should be kept away from cooking fumes or smoking areas.
— Install smoke detectors on walls at least 12 inches from the ceiling, not in a corner.
— Test and clean your smoke detectors on the first day of every month.
— Sweep them off every month. Too much dust will hinder operation.
— Most smoke detectors are battery operated. These batteries must be tested on a regular basis and, in most cases, should be replaced at least once or twice annually.
— Smoke detectors do not last forever. Check the manufacture/expiration date on the smoke detectors and replace as necessary. Replace any smoke detectors that are more than 10 years old.
— Replace batteries if the detector “chirps.”
— Never disable a smoke detector.
Checking your smoke detectors and changing batteries each time time changes is just an easy way to remember and a great way to help keep your family safe.
