The Valdosta Daily Times’ Wednesday, Sept. 15, edition offers readers an extensive list of shows, exhibits, concerts and more for the upcoming arts seasons in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
The 2021-22 arts season kicked off last month and in recent weeks with Theatre Guild Valdosta’s “Camelot,” Valdosta State University Art & Design’s faculty exhibit, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts’ first SCORE concert and continues this week with the opening show from Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance and later this month with new exhibits at the Turner Center and the first concert of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra season.
And if all of the schedules hold true, the seasons keep on rolling from there.
But there is a difference this year.
Many of the arts organizations have not attempted a more-traditional season since early March 2020 when COVID-19 decimated the rest of their spring seasons then required dramatically different ways of presenting a 2020-2021 season.
Even with the scheduling of a more traditional season, the delta variant has reshaped those plans in recent weeks. Organizers encourage or mandate audiences to wear masks. One show already had to reschedule performance dates because a cast member became ill.
We suggest audience members and patrons check protocols when buying tickets for a show then check them again right before the performance or opening. As we have all experienced, things can change quickly during the on-going pandemic.
For people wishing to experience the arts, they will find plays, musicals, revues, art exhibits, concerts and more.
If you’ve already looked at the list, it’s hard to believe these are just some of the art events coming through the fall and into next spring.
Meanwhile, the list doesn’t include city and county band programs, art exhibits in some other area galleries and doesn’t even begin to mention the numerous local and regional musicians and bands regularly playing in area clubs and other venues.
Looking at the list, it’s hard to believe some folks still argue there’s nothing to do in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
The list proves the naysayers wrong. There’s more than enough to do.
Some of the shows cost money while others are free and open to the public.
If you haven’t looked at the arts list yet, go back and give it a read.
You may be surprised to discover more than one show, concert or exhibit you want to see in the weeks and months to come.
And we commend area arts organizations for doing all they can to ensure the shows not only go on but that they go on safely.
