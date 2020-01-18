Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
The back and forth at the 13th Annual DrawProject auction this week resulted in thousands of dollars being raised for college art scholarships. The auctioneer for the evening, Dr. Richard Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, led the bidding between eager art enthusiasts at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The DrawProject is an annual fundraiser held at the Turner Center that raises scholarship funding for VSU students. About 40 residents in the community donated 55 entries this year toward the cause. Opening night secured $5,100 with potential to gain more funding as the show continues into February. The highest bidding piece, one that went for $450, was donated by Dr. Ronald Zaccari. The amount raised will award two $1,500 scholarships with the remainder of the money benefitting a few Danielle B. Harmon Student Merit scholarship recipients. “This year’s is on par with years past shows in size,” Bill Shenton, center artistic administrator and curator, said. “Many artists contribute to this fundraiser year after year, and we continue to rely on their support.”
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosted the first Women in STEM Symposium and Professional Development Day last year. The event reached out to high school counselors, teachers and administrators across the 11 counties Wiregrass serves, college officials said. The purpose of the symposium was to discuss how to keep middle school to high school aged girls engaged in STEM career fields. Georgia Power has donated $25,000 to the college for the Second Annual Women in STEM Symposium event scheduled for June 4, college officials said. “The support from Georgia Power will allow us to bring in nationally recognized speakers and expert trainers in STEM fields. We will be able to use the funds to provide appropriate and engaging training for our secondary partners in methods that recruit, retain and provide support for girls interested in STEM classes and careers,” said Angela Hobby, vice president of enrollment management and event coordinator.
“Spectrum Marketing Firm” (a fictitious company created for learning purposes) won the social media proposal for the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts as part of its Social Media Strategies class at Valdosta State University. Several groups met with Sementha Mathews and Becca Gallagher during the semester to gather information and study the Turner Center brand. A final presentation was held in December and the winning proposal was chosen by a panel of professionals. Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director, VSU students Candacey Register, Sarah Yeoman, Mary Grace Holman, Xenia Dickey and Caroline Smith and Dr. David Nelson, associate professor and graduate coordinator, VSU Communication Arts, gather for the presentation.
