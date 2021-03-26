The arts continue to return in smart ways during the pandemic.
The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra performs its fourth concert this weekend during the age of COVID-19.
After canceling concerts last spring due to the pandemic, the VSO returned to performances last fall by offering limited, spaced seating in Whitehead Auditorium and providing links to the recorded concerts to audiences.
Valdosta State University Art & Design closed the shoebox-thin Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery last spring and it remains closed to the public. Spacing would be difficult in the tight confines of the gallery. Still, since last year, VSU Art & Design has offered exhibits available for viewing online.
The annual faculty exhibit, the annual national art competition, annual VSU student art competition and senior shows have all continued online. And while the traditional gallery exhibits are available for viewing during a three-week window, the virtual online exhibits are each still available, for free, at vsugallery.org.
VSU Theatre & Dance prepares for performances of the musical “Guys & Dolls.” While live viewing will not be available in Sawyer Theatre, audiences can purchase tickets to view the show online at home.
VSU Theatre also had to cancel performances last spring. It returned last fall with online streaming shows available only for specific dates; however, audiences could view the recorded performances any time during those dates.
While traditional VSU shows play at specific evening or afternoon times, online audiences could watch the show at a traditional evening or matinee time, or 10 a.m., 11 p.m., 3 a.m., or even clock in at something like 4:23 p.m.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts expected a large crowd for the annual opening of the Youth Art Month exhibit. With works displayed by hundreds of local students, the Youth Art Month reception is always the second highest attended reception after the yearly Spring Into Art opening gala.
More than 1,200 people attended the opening of the Youth Art Month exhibit; however, arts center staff limited the number of viewers inside the center at a time, with temperature checks and other safety measures at the door.
The arts have always been creative. Not just in the ideas expressed but in how to express ideas and themes.
To perform and exhibit despite the coronavirus, local organizations have successfully found new and creative ways to keep the arts alive.
We applaud their efforts to maintain safety while transcending constraints caused by the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.