Walking through the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts during Spring Into Art is always an amazing experience.
Hundreds of paintings, drawings, photographs meet with sculpture and ceramics and other art forms to create a kaleidoscope of creativity.
Spring Into Art is the most democratic of art shows because whatever is entered, as long as it meets the show’s criteria, is displayed.
Side by side on walls and atop pedestals, the marriage of various styles, themes and media staggers.
The most professional, trained and experienced artists’ works are neighbors to the amateur, the beginner, the untrained.
Housed in all of the center’s galleries, Spring Into Art can be overwhelming.
There’s too much to see in one visit.
It's even more difficult to see all of the works during the busy opening reception that occurred last week.
Still, even during the restrictions caused by the pandemic, you come to better understand an impressive facet of the show during the opening reception.
This perspective can be appreciated during the next several weeks as Spring Into Art dominates the center.
While some artists in Spring Into Art are from around the state, throughout the Southeast, and often from across the nation, the vast majority of the show’s artists are from Valdosta-Lowndes County and the more immediate South Georgia area.
That has been an overriding dimension of Spring Into Art for more than 30 years.
The exhibit is a textured overview of area talents.
You can’t help but walk through Spring Into Art and realize that South Georgia’s talents are legion.
The area is blessed with talent and that is apparent in a highly concentrated format at the arts center during the next few weeks.
We encourage residents to safely visit and see what area artists have to offer with Spring Into Art.
